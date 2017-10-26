Durban metro police officers' k-word rant will forever haunt me‚ says victim
Samukelisiwe Shezi will never forget the night that two Durban metro police officers descended on her.
She was punched‚ kicked and derided for being black - and even called‚ openly and brazenly‚ a k****r by the eThekwini metro police.
“There is something that stays with me…it was like being tortured. Even though it was only a few seconds‚ it felt like an eternity to me‚” she said.
But‚ at least‚ Shezi has gotten some form of retribution. Last week‚ the Durban Hugh court found the eThekwini Municipality‚ which employs the officers‚ was 100% liable for her ordeal.
Shezi‚ a sports promoter‚ could be awarded as much as R500‚000 in damages.
According to papers filed in the court‚ Shezi had been in her car with two friends in Pinetown when they were confronted by two officers.
While one trained his gun on Shezi‚ the other allegedly punched her in the face.
“Upon being punched Shezi fell down and the police officer began kicking her whilst she was lying on the ground… Whilst kicking her the policeman uttered that he could not understand whether or not she was a man or a woman and said she and her passengers were k****rs‚” the papers read.
Speaking to TimesLIVE on Thursday‚ Shezi said: “I still don’t know why they did that to me‚ and unfortunately for me we will never know their true motivation.
"I now carry with me this inherent fear of the police…because some of them use powers that are not entitled to them. Especially the white ones‚” she added.
She took her fight to the high court‚ seeking damages of R500‚000 for physical injuries‚ mental anguish‚ humiliation‚ indignity and embarrassment.
Judge Jacqueline Henriques found that Shezi’s testimony was augmented by that of her two passengers‚ one of whom was oddly called to testify by the municipality’s legal team.
“The defendant [eThekwini Municipality] led the evidence of Mr Malinga and the two metro policemen. But for calling Mr Malinga to testify on its behalf‚ the court would have been faced with two diametrically opposed versions of the evening’s events‚” she said in her judgment.
“The defendant [eThekwini Municipality]‚ in the conduct of its case‚ made matters simple for the plaintiff [Shezi].”
Acting Metro Police head Steve Middleton told TimesLIVE that disciplinary action was being taken against the officers.
"The disciplinary process is under way‚" he said.
The matter was adjourned with no return date to determine the quantum of costs.
