South Africa

Durban metro police officers' k-word rant will forever haunt me‚ says victim

26 October 2017 - 15:19 By Jeff Wicks
SAPS Police Tape

Samukelisiwe Shezi will never forget the night that two Durban metro police officers descended on her.

She was punched‚ kicked and derided for being black - and even called‚ openly and brazenly‚ a k****r by the eThekwini metro police.

“There is something that stays with me…it was like being tortured. Even though it was only a few seconds‚ it felt like an eternity to me‚” she said.

But‚ at least‚ Shezi has gotten some form of retribution. Last week‚ the Durban Hugh court found the eThekwini Municipality‚ which employs the officers‚ was 100% liable for her ordeal.

eThekwini heads to new crisis

The eThekwini municipality is sitting on another damning internal report that implicates the city’s police services — this time for giving reflector ...
News
3 months ago

Shezi‚ a sports promoter‚ could be awarded as much as R500‚000 in damages.

According to papers filed in the court‚ Shezi had been in her car with two friends in Pinetown when they were confronted by two officers.

While one trained his gun on Shezi‚ the other allegedly punched her in the face.

“Upon being punched Shezi fell down and the police officer began kicking her whilst she was lying on the ground… Whilst kicking her the policeman uttered that he could not understand whether or not she was a man or a woman and said she and her passengers were k****rs‚” the papers read.

Speaking to TimesLIVE on Thursday‚ Shezi said: “I still don’t know why they did that to me‚ and unfortunately for me we will never know their true motivation.

"I now carry with me this inherent fear of the police…because some of them use powers that are not entitled to them. Especially the white ones‚” she added.

400 days later... Durban waiting to hear what mayor has done in 365 days in office

A war of words has broken out between Durban mayor Zandile Gumede and the DA in the eThekwini Municipality over the latter’s failure to give a ...
Politics
21 days ago

She took her fight to the high court‚ seeking damages of R500‚000 for physical injuries‚ mental anguish‚ humiliation‚ indignity and embarrassment.

Judge Jacqueline Henriques found that Shezi’s testimony was augmented by that of her two passengers‚ one of whom was oddly called to testify by the municipality’s legal team.

“The defendant [eThekwini Municipality] led the evidence of Mr Malinga and the two metro policemen. But for calling Mr Malinga to testify on its behalf‚ the court would have been faced with two diametrically opposed versions of the evening’s events‚” she said in her judgment.

“The defendant [eThekwini Municipality]‚ in the conduct of its case‚ made matters simple for the plaintiff [Shezi].”

Acting Metro Police head Steve Middleton told TimesLIVE that disciplinary action was being taken against the officers.

"The disciplinary process is under way‚" he said.

The matter was adjourned with no return date to determine the quantum of costs.

Most read

  1. Cape Town pupils sent home early amid gang war South Africa
  2. WATCH | Murdered farmer’s friend issues plea for public support South Africa
  3. Body recovered after 90m fall on Table Mountain South Africa
  4. UCT seeks urgent court order banning violent protests South Africa
  5. UJ’s new online degree programmes at forefront of innovation South Africa

Latest Videos

Murdered farmer’s friend issues heartfelt plea for public support
Creepy clowns, zombies, spooks - Halloween hits South Africa
X