Samukelisiwe Shezi will never forget the night that two Durban metro police officers descended on her.

She was punched‚ kicked and derided for being black - and even called‚ openly and brazenly‚ a k****r by the eThekwini metro police.

“There is something that stays with me…it was like being tortured. Even though it was only a few seconds‚ it felt like an eternity to me‚” she said.

But‚ at least‚ Shezi has gotten some form of retribution. Last week‚ the Durban Hugh court found the eThekwini Municipality‚ which employs the officers‚ was 100% liable for her ordeal.