Four officials arrested on corruption charges at Soweto roadworthy centre

“Attempts were also made to conceal some of the test sheets behind cupboards by law enforcement officers found them when they searched the premises‚” the RTMC said.

“The four officials are facing charges under the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act which carries a sentence of between three and 18 years. Steps will be taken to close the roadworthy centre down‚” the RTMC added.

It said the suspects are expected to appear at the Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court on Monday for a bail hearing.

“Vehicles that were tested at this station will be recalled and retested. Those found to be un-roadworthy will be impounded and their owners may be arrested‚” the RTMC said.

It added that arrests related to road traffic corruption were expected to increase in the coming weeks as law enforcement officers intensify their pre-festive season operation to address all known factors that lead to road accident fatalities.

Un-roadworthy vehicle contribute more than 10% of road crashes on South African roads each year‚ it said.