Lebo Lamola’s alleged killer hands himself over
The Limpopo man who was sought in connection with the brutal stabbing of his girlfriend to death in Seshego on Monday has handed himself over to the police.
The 32-year-old man had been on the run since the incident on Monday. According to police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe‚ the man‚ who may not be named pending his court appearance‚ had gone into hiding after stabbing Lebo Lamola‚ 23‚ at her home in Seshego Zone 4. Lamola was found lying inside her bedroom with multiple stab wounds all over her body.
“I can confirm that the suspect‚ who was wanted in connection with the murder of his girlfriend‚ has handed himself over‚” said Ngoepe yesterday.
“The suspect was hiding at different places‚ including Rustenburg in the North West and the Bela-Bela area until he could not take the pressure anymore and handed himself over to the police in Seshego on Wednesday night‚” he added.
He said the man‚ who preliminary investigations had revealed had had an affair with the deceased‚ would appear in the Seshego Magistrate’s Court on Friday to face a murder charge.
Ngoepe said they had gathered that the murder was sparked by an argument.
“Our investigations are still continuing to find out exactly what led to the brutal killing of the victim. We also appeal to couples experiencing relationship problems to approach relevant authorities to assist them‚” he said.
Lamola’s brother‚ Moyahabo Mabeba‚ said yesterday that the family was relieved following the man’s arrest.
Mabeba said they had spent sleepless nights praying for the man’s speedy arrest.
“We did not know if the man would come and harm other family members as he had been on the run since committing the crime‚” he said.
Mabeba described the man as a violent person who used to beat his sister‚ adding that it did not come as a surprise that he ultimately killed her.
He said they hoped the law would take its course.
“As a family we find solace in God‚ hoping that He would give us strength to deal with the loss of our relative‚” said Mabeba.
Lamola’s funeral will take place in Seshego on Sunday.
SowetanLIVE
