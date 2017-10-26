The Limpopo man who was sought in connection with the brutal stabbing of his girlfriend to death in Seshego on Monday has handed himself over to the police.

The 32-year-old man had been on the run since the incident on Monday. According to police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe‚ the man‚ who may not be named pending his court appearance‚ had gone into hiding after stabbing Lebo Lamola‚ 23‚ at her home in Seshego Zone 4. Lamola was found lying inside her bedroom with multiple stab wounds all over her body.

“I can confirm that the suspect‚ who was wanted in connection with the murder of his girlfriend‚ has handed himself over‚” said Ngoepe yesterday.

“The suspect was hiding at different places‚ including Rustenburg in the North West and the Bela-Bela area until he could not take the pressure anymore and handed himself over to the police in Seshego on Wednesday night‚” he added.