Metrotrail alarmed by 'barbaric' attack on cop

Metrorail will consider beefing up its security system in the Western Cape in the wake of the recent attack on an on-duty policeman at Woltemade train station.

The officer was hit repeatedly with a hammer by two unidentified men who robbed him of his service pistol on Monday morning. The incident was recorded by Metrorail’s CCTV camera and the suspects are still at large.

Metrorail Western Cape spokeswoman Rianna Scott described the attack as “barbaric” and said the public transport provider is waiting for a police investigation report to establish if there is an urgent need to enhance security features at local railway stations.

“We strongly condemn the attack. It’s barbaric‚” said Scott.

“We have never had such an incident at Woltemade. For now it looks like the officer was targeted. We are waiting for a full report from the police to establish the motive for this attack. The report will give us an indication if there is a need to put in extra preventative measures at our stations‚” she said.