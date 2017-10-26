Metrotrail alarmed by 'barbaric' attack on cop
Metrorail will consider beefing up its security system in the Western Cape in the wake of the recent attack on an on-duty policeman at Woltemade train station.
The officer was hit repeatedly with a hammer by two unidentified men who robbed him of his service pistol on Monday morning. The incident was recorded by Metrorail’s CCTV camera and the suspects are still at large.
Metrorail Western Cape spokeswoman Rianna Scott described the attack as “barbaric” and said the public transport provider is waiting for a police investigation report to establish if there is an urgent need to enhance security features at local railway stations.
“We strongly condemn the attack. It’s barbaric‚” said Scott.
“We have never had such an incident at Woltemade. For now it looks like the officer was targeted. We are waiting for a full report from the police to establish the motive for this attack. The report will give us an indication if there is a need to put in extra preventative measures at our stations‚” she said.
Scott said Metrorail has pumped a substantive amount of money into ensuring the safety of commuters over the years.
In addition to the deployment of a bike squad and guards‚ CCTV cameras have been installed in 16 railway stations in the Western Cape.
“Commuter safety is our main priority and Woltemade has never had any major challenges. The recent incident is of concern to us that is why we will assist the police anyway we can to resolve this case‚” said Scott.
Police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Andre Traut said the injured constable is still recovering in hospital.
“The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated and no one has been arrested yet. Any person who can assist police with information can contact Crime Stop‚” said Traut.
The national police communication department is aware of the attack.
It confirmed that an investigation is under way and the Western Cape office is handling this case.
