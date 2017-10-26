Police came under fire on Thursday for their “less than thorough” investigation into the deaths of psychiatric patients who died in the Life Esidimeni transfer debacle.

Senior police officer Major-General Charles Johnson testified at the arbitration hearing on Thursday and listed a number of obstacles in investigating the cause of death in the 127 cases his investigating team was dealing with.

Adila Hassim‚ advocate for SECTION27‚ which represents families of 55 of the deceased‚ asked Johnson whether was it not imperative that the bodies be exhumed in order to establish what caused their deaths.

Johnson said the police would‚ on conclusion of its investigation‚ be guided by the pathologists and the National Prosecuting Authority regarding the feasibility of exhuming the bodies to determine the cause of death.