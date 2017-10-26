Sixty-two matriculants took their seats to write their final exams this week‚ but unlike their comrades inside school classrooms and halls these more than five dozen learners are sitting behind bars.

They are men and women inmates at various KwaZulu-Natal prisons.

Correctional Services KZN spokesman Thulani Mdluli said there had been a “remarkable increase” in the number of inmates who had enrolled to study. Last year‚ just more than 30 people had registered for matric finals.

“The quality of results have been demonstrated by a 100% pass rate for the almost past five years without fail‚” he said.

He said that education and skills development are at the forefront of rehabilitation programmes.

“It remains compulsory for all inmates without a qualification equivalent to Grade 9‚ to complete Adult Education and Training (AET) level one to four.

“This is aimed at eradicating illiteracy‚ under qualification as well as absence of critical technical skills‚ which are a key requirement for one to either be employed or be self-employed‚” he said.

KZN Regional Commissioner Mnikelwa Nxele congratulated all learners and wished them all the best during their examination period.