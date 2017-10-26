At a mass meeting at the University of Cape Town on Thursday protesting students resolved to reject the presence of private security on campus. They also want UCT management drop the charges against students who participated in Fees Must Fall protests on campus in the past.

At the meeting Sihle Lonzi‚ SRC Corporate Relations Officer‚ said: “It is not a mistake that black students are getting financially screwed by the institution. There is a privileged minority in this country.”

SRC members and student leaders will meet with the senate on Thursday to discuss several issues including the presence of private security on campus.

“Clearly again we are seeing that the university does not take us seriously. So we have to speak in a language that the university understands and trust me we speak it fluently‚” he said.

“They give themselves 15% bonuses but they cannot find solutions for the institution.”

Simone Cornelius‚ SRC student advocacy coordinator‚ said at the meeting with the senate they would also raise the fact that “it is unacceptable that cafeteria workers earn R3‚500 when some of them have big families to look after”.

Due to the protest action UCT's management suspended all face-to-face classes on Thursday and Friday.

"The reason is primarily for the safety of students and staff and to avoid exposing staff and students to unacceptable disruptive behaviour‚'' a statement by the university read.

"Blended learning models will be implemented where possible and course conveners will communicate further how teaching will continue off campus. Course conveners will also communicate if and how tests and exams will continue and whether practical and tutorials will proceed."

At the mass meeting the student body resolved that they will reject the blended learning module as proposed by UCT. In addition they want the university to investigate allegations of sexual and physical assault against private security workers.