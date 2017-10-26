Protests shut down UCT

Classes were disrupted for a second day at the University of Cape Town on Thursday as students calling on the President to release a report on tuition fees resumed their protest.

Alarms were tripped and students were chased out of classes as protesters made their way through campus. In addition the institution’s shuttles were prevented from leaving depots.

Multiple blockades were set up on the upper‚ middle and lower campus. In response university management announced that face-to-face classes were cancelled for Thursday and Friday.