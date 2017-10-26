The violence and disruption at the Cape University of Technology campuses has been caused by a rogue unit of “naive” students and staff members.

That is the view of the university’s acting vice-chancellor‚ Chris Nhlapo‚ who addressed media at CPUT’s Bellville campus on Thursday on the turmoil that has rocked the institution for months.

Nhlapo said that about 40‚000 staff and students at the university were under attack from a small group of approximately 200 individuals.

“We believe this crisis is being perpetuated by a small militant group of students and insourced staff‚” Nhlapo said.

“But by using sheer intimidatory tactics‚ brute force‚ violence and arson‚ these numbers can swell‚ depending on the incident.