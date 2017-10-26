The dismissal of three shop stewards who participated in an unprotected strike following the notorious Gupta wedding at Sun City in 2013 was substantively fair.

The Labour Court made this finding in relation to an unfair dismissal case brought by Sam Botlhale‚ Clifford Ramontle and Koki Khojane.

The three were among a group of employees from the South African Commercial‚ Catering and Allied Workers Union (Saccawu) who embarked on a strike on May 11 in 2013‚ despite a Labour Court interdict preventing them from doing so.

The workers went on strike as they believed Sun City had failed to deal with the alleged racist conduct at the Gupta wedding‚ which took place at the resort between April 30 and May 3.

On May 3 Saccawu held a meeting with Sun City management. During the meeting the Saccawu members made allegations of racism in respect of the Gupta family and their guests.