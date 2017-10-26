Uber driver-partners will start to receive perks in the form of fuel rebates and cell phone deals‚ which will help reduce their operating costs.

The e-hailing app said in a statement that it aimed to provide driver-partners access to a wide variety of partner discounts and deals.

These sweeteners come in the wake of Uber driver-partners becoming increasingly vocal about their need to be protected by labour laws‚ and voicing concerns about their personal security. In July‚ a group of Uber drivers took the company to the Commission for Conciliation‚ Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA)‚ demanding that they be seen as legal employees‚ after their profiles were deleted from the app without explanation. The CCMA found in their favour.