A City of Cape Town council meeting was brought to a standstill on Thursday due to disruptions by the ANC.

Council speaker Dirk Smit was forced by the ANC to adjourn Thursday's meeting.

The party raised a point of order just as mayor Patricia de Lille took her position at the podium.

Earlier the party had informed the media that they would demand De Lille pay back money used for security upgrades at her home.

Allegations about the upgrades were contained in a letter sent by safety and security mayco member JP Smith to the DA leadership‚ who have gagged De Lille from speaking about the allegations‚ pending an internal party investigation.

ANC leader Xolani Sotashe raised a point of order but was stopped by Smit.

"There is no order points and there is no interruption during the mayor's speech ... Councillor Sotashe‚ I am not allowing a point of order‚" said Smit.

He later ordered the whole ANC caucus to leave after they protested. But when the party refused to budge‚ he adjourned the meeting for 20 minutes.

ANC councillors‚ mainly clad in black suits‚ started singing struggle songs and chanted: "Pay back the money!"

Some DA councillors retaliated by shouting: "Zuma is a thief!"

When the meeting restarted‚ Sotashe said the ANC refused to be addressed by De Lille.

"We are going to move peacefully because we can't be addressed by a thief‚" said Sotashe.

But his party continued to sing and chant and refused to leave the chamber.