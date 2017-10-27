29 people arrested during meter taxi and bus strike on OR Tambo routes

“For now‚ we cannot say if they are truck or taxi drivers because they were not driving when they were arrested‚” he said.

Mokheseng said 25 cars were also impounded for obstructing the R24 and R21 freeways.

“The South African Police and the Gauteng police are in negotiations with both meter taxi drivers and Uber drivers. We also invited Sanral to assist us with tow trucks to remove heavy motor vehicles which were obstructing both freeways.”