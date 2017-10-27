South Africa

29 people arrested during meter taxi and bus strike on OR Tambo routes

27 October 2017 - 10:05 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Police arrested 29 people for blocking the R21 to OR Tambo International Airport.
Image: GP Community Safety via Twitter

Gauteng police have arrested 29 people for public violence during a meter taxi and truck strike on routes to OR Tambo International Airport on Friday.

Ekurhuleni metro police department spokesperson Kobeli Mokheseng said it was not clear if those arrested were meter taxi or truck drivers.

“For now‚ we cannot say if they are truck or taxi drivers because they were not driving when they were arrested‚” he said.

Mokheseng said 25 cars were also impounded for obstructing the R24 and R21 freeways.

“The South African Police and the Gauteng police are in negotiations with both meter taxi drivers and Uber drivers. We also invited Sanral to assist us with tow trucks to remove heavy motor vehicles which were obstructing both freeways.”

Mokheseng said both freeways were partially closed to traffic and there were still delays on affected roads.

OR Tambo International Airport spokesperson Leigh Gunkel-Leuker said management was monitoring the situation.

“We continue to monitor the situation. However‚ should the relevant roads remain blocked by metered taxis and truck drivers‚ then we could anticipate delays.”

