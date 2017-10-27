Bike-sharing scheme in Alex gives pedal power to the masses

Nxumalo Ndlovu used to catch a bus from his home in Alexandra to his job in Sandton.

But with heavy traffic slowing down the 5km commute, he's found a new way to work: a pioneering township bike rental scheme.

"I use the bike because I don't want to waste my time sitting in a slow-moving bus," said Ndlovu, 28.

That he gets fitter - and saves money - is just a bonus.

"I get to places faster. When people are stuck in traffic I just ride past them."

Ndlovu is one of about 100 Alex residents who rent bikes each day to commute to work or school, said Jeffrey Mulaudzi, 27, who runs the bike-sharing scheme.

"The initial idea was to help pupils who had to travel long distances of up to 8km to school," Mulaudzi added.

Residents were saving up to 30% of their monthly travel costs by cycling to work instead of cramming into buses, he said.

The entrepreneur, who grew up in Alexandra, has since 2010 run bike tours of the township for tourists. But in 2014 he launched his bike rental scheme, offering cycle rentals for R2 per trip.

Bike-sharing makes sense for the township of 500,000 residents, he said, not just because the cost of a bicycle was beyond the reach of residents but because most people had too little space to store a bike.

He rents the cycles without taking any deposit, he said, banking on the community trust and goodwill his project has built up - and on the willingness of the township's gangs to confront thieves.

"Chances are very slim for the bikes to be stolen. Even if someone steals it we can easily track it down," he said.

Lethabile Thembu, an Alexandra pupil who pedals to school in Randburg each day, said commuting by bike lets her enjoy the fresh air - and gets her to class early.

"It keeps me fitter, every single day," she said.