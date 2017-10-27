Thousands of people marched in Cape Town on Friday because children are not safe at many Western Cape schools.

Nongovernmental organisation Equal Education led a march‚ which included civil groups and teachers unions‚ to the gates of Parliament where they delivered a memorandum to the national departments of education‚ police‚ social development and finance.

The demands included better allocation of resources throughout the province and addressing “deepening spatial apartheid”.

“We want departments to stop passing the buck and stop shifting responsibility and actually sit down and engage communities on what they need‚” said Nishal Robb‚ head of Equal Education in the Western Cape.

He said many schools don’t have fences or security guards and teachers are not equipped to ensure learners’ safety.