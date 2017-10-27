The North West Department of Rural‚ Environmental and Agricultural Development and its MEC were ordered on Friday to “reverse” the R100-million donation of wildlife to the South African Rare Game Breeders Holdings.

The portfolio committee on environmental affairs said the department had not complied with the requirements of Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

“The prima facie anomalies are severe enough to warrant that the auditor-general and national Treasury must take necessary steps in terms of the PFMA to investigate the game donation project for possible financial irregularities‚” Phillemon Mapulane‚ chairman of the committee‚ said in a statement.

He added that the findings could result in MEC Manketse Tlhape - and possibly other people who took part in or benefited from in the transaction - paying for the cost of reversing the donation.