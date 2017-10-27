The two farm workers who filmed themselves forcing Victor Mlotshwa into a coffin will each spend more than a decade behind bars.

Twenty-nine-year-old Willem Oosthuizen was sentenced to a total of 16 years behind bars‚ five of which were suspended. This will result in him spending 11 years behind bars.

Thirty-year-old Theo Jackson was sentenced to 19 years‚ five of which have been suspended. This would result in him spending 14 years behind bars.

The two may be eligible for parole after they have served a third for their sentence. However‚ the state applied for the court to issue a non-parole order.

Prosecutor Robert Molokoane said Oosthuizen and Jackson should serve at least two thirds of their sentence.