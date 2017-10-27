South Africa

Percentage of inmates enrolled to study on rise

Correctional services department spokesman Thulani Mdluli said there had been a "remarkable increase" in the number of inmates enrolled to study.
Sixty-two matriculants took their seats to write their final exams this week, but unlike their peers inside school classrooms and halls, these pupils are sitting behind bars.

They are men and women inmates at prisons throughout KwaZulu-Natal.

More than 30 prisoners registered for matric final exams last year.

"The quality of results have been demonstrated by a 100% pass rate for the almost past five years without fail," he said.

He said that education and skills development were at the forefront of the department's rehabilitation programmes.

"It remains compulsory for all inmates without Grade 9 to complete Adult Education and Training level one to four.

"This is aimed at eradicating illiteracy, under- qualification, as well as absence of critical technical skills, which are a key requirement for one to be employed or self-employed," he said.

KwaZulu-Natal commissioner Mnikelwa Nxele wished the pupils all the best.

