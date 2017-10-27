South African mothers have taken their fight against child maintenance defaulters to Facebook‚ where they are naming and shaming the culprits.

Around 80 000 people are already following – and swapping stories – on one such page that was created on Wednesday.

One of the alleged maintenance defaulters who found himself embroiled in a social media firestorm was a pastor from Cape Town. At least 2‚000 comments were generated‚ some calling him ignorant and others pleading with him to support his child‚ reported the Sowetan on Friday.

But irate single parents are advised to think carefully before posting defamatory comments.

Social media law expert Emma Sadleir said this type of naming and shaming was a clear case for defamation of character.

"Two things will be looked at when dealing with this case‚ firstly‚ if it is in the public interest or [secondly‚ if]‚ it is just naming and shaming on the part of the parent‚ which is a defamation of character‚" said Sadleir.

In retaliation‚ men created their own page on Thursday‚ titled‚ when translated: “Why we don’t pay maintenance”.