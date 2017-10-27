South Africa

Taxis and trucks block routes to OR Tambo International

27 October 2017 - 06:19 By Timeslive
Protestors blocking the R24 highway from both directions between Barbara Rd and OR Tambo International Airport.
Image: via Twitter

Routes to OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg have been blocked by protesting truck and taxi drivers‚ the airport said on Friday.

“It has been brought to our attention by the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department and the South African Police Service that the R21 and R24 are currently being blocked by protesting metered taxis and truck drivers‚” airport spokesperson Leigh Gunkel-Keuler said in a statement.

“We have been informed that it is the specific intention of the protesting drivers to block access to O. R. Tambo International Airport. At this stage the EMPD and South African Police Service are on high alert in and around the airport precinct.

“Passengers and travellers to the airport need to proceed with caution as they make their way to the airport as we are not yet able to gauge the impact this will have on access to the airport this morning. However what is known is that road travellers on both the R21 and R24 this morning may experience major delays and therefore need to prepare for such.”

 

