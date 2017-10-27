Taxis and trucks block routes to OR Tambo International
Routes to OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg have been blocked by protesting truck and taxi drivers‚ the airport said on Friday.
“It has been brought to our attention by the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department and the South African Police Service that the R21 and R24 are currently being blocked by protesting metered taxis and truck drivers‚” airport spokesperson Leigh Gunkel-Keuler said in a statement.
“We have been informed that it is the specific intention of the protesting drivers to block access to O. R. Tambo International Airport. At this stage the EMPD and South African Police Service are on high alert in and around the airport precinct.
JHB - ⚠️Airport Traffic ⚠️ R24 Route: ROAD CLOSED at Barbara Road (both ways) - use N12 / R21 via Boksburg to avoid delays @ortambo_int— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) October 27, 2017
“Passengers and travellers to the airport need to proceed with caution as they make their way to the airport as we are not yet able to gauge the impact this will have on access to the airport this morning. However what is known is that road travellers on both the R21 and R24 this morning may experience major delays and therefore need to prepare for such.”
#JHBTraffic Protest: R24 both directions between Barbara Rd and OR Tambo Int I/C, all lanes blocked. Please use alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/hqTbqQX2ey— Netstar Traffic (@netstartraffic) October 27, 2017
