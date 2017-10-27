Taxis and trucks block routes to OR Tambo International

Routes to OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg have been blocked by protesting truck and taxi drivers‚ the airport said on Friday.

“It has been brought to our attention by the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department and the South African Police Service that the R21 and R24 are currently being blocked by protesting metered taxis and truck drivers‚” airport spokesperson Leigh Gunkel-Keuler said in a statement.

“We have been informed that it is the specific intention of the protesting drivers to block access to O. R. Tambo International Airport. At this stage the EMPD and South African Police Service are on high alert in and around the airport precinct.