South Africa

Two Uber vehicles torched during meter taxi strike

27 October 2017 - 14:14 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Lungelo Dlamini said 99 people were arrested during the strike.
Lungelo Dlamini said 99 people were arrested during the strike.
Image: Gallo Images/iStock

Two Uber vehicles were on Friday set alight during a meter taxi and truck strike on roads to OR Tambo International Airport.

“Two Uber vehicles were burned in the road parallel to Isando [in Ekurhuleni]‚” said police spokesperson Lungelo Dlamini.

Dlamini said 99 people were arrested during the strike.

“We believe they are taxi drivers‚ but we can only confirm that as we continue with the investigation. They will have to tell the court what they were doing where they were arrested.”

They will appear in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Saturday on a charge of public violence.

“More charges can be added when they all appear in court‚” Dlamini said.

Earlier‚ Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department spokesperson Kabeli Mokheseng said 25 cars were impounded during the strike for obstructing the R24 and R21 freeways.

READ MORE

29 people arrested during meter taxi and bus strike on OR Tambo routes

Gauteng police have arrested 29 people for public violence during a meter taxi truck strike on routes to OR Tambo International Airport on Friday.
News
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. Masutha welcomes sentence of coffin case farmworkers South Africa
  2. Brace for hail‚ downpours in Gauteng South Africa
  3. Amnesty International welcomes jail sentences for coffin attackers South Africa
  4. Sorry honey‚ I shrunk the Coca-Cola cans (but not the price) Consumer Live
  5. UJ’s new online degree programmes at forefront of innovation South Africa

Latest Videos

Murdered farmer’s friend issues heartfelt plea for public support
Creepy clowns, zombies, spooks - Halloween hits South Africa
X