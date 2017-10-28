Another two Kutama Sinthumule escapees rearrested
Limpopo police have rearrested another two of the seven prisoners who escaped from the Kutama Sinthumule maximum security prison near Makhado on Thursday night.
This brings to three the number of escapees rearrested so far. Four prisoners are still on the run.
Police said two of the escapees were nabbed on Saturday morning at Shirley in the Waterval policing area after valuable information was received from a member of the community.
“The duo‚ Jabulani Isaac Mahlangu and Thomas Munyai‚ were serving sentences on rape and murder respectively‚” Limpopo police said.
A third escapee‚ 37-year-old Chris Faku‚ was rearrested on Friday afternoon‚ also following information received from the local community. He is currently serving a sentence for aggravated robbery.
Provincial police spokesman Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the prisoners escaped after chaos broke out at the Kutama Sinthumule prison on Thursday night.
He said police were investigating cases of malicious damage to property and escaping from lawful custody after the inmates went on the rampage‚ burning part of the prison building.
The situation had been stabilised following the deployment of Public Order Police and a Tactical Response Team‚ but during a preliminary headcount it was discovered that seven prisoners had escaped.
