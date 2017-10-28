Another two Kutama Sinthumule escapees rearrested

Limpopo police have rearrested another two of the seven prisoners who escaped from the Kutama Sinthumule maximum security prison near Makhado on Thursday night.

This brings to three the number of escapees rearrested so far. Four prisoners are still on the run.

Police said two of the escapees were nabbed on Saturday morning at Shirley in the Waterval policing area after valuable information was received from a member of the community.

“The duo‚ Jabulani Isaac Mahlangu and Thomas Munyai‚ were serving sentences on rape and murder respectively‚” Limpopo police said.