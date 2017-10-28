More than 100 lolly pipes‚ used to smoke crystal meth‚ have been seized in a raid conducted by the City of Johannesburg on two blocks of flats in Turffontein in the southern suburbs.

Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba said the two buildings - Thelma Court and Nola Court – were notorious for drug and other criminal activities.

The operation was led by the City’s Group Forensic and Investigation Services Department in conjunction with the South African Police Service (SAPS)‚ Department of Home Affairs‚ Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD)‚ Emergency Management Services (EMS) and the City’s Environmental Health‚ Citizen Relationship and Urban Management and Social Development departments.

“The SAPS also confiscated 2‚042 still pain tablets and various other scheduled tablets from one individual. An investigation will be conducted to establish why the individual was in possession of such a high quantity of medication‚” Mashaba said.

12 cases of alcohol were also confiscated during the operation and a fine was issued for the illegal sale of alcohol‚ he added. A shop owner was issued with a fine for failing to register as a second hand goods shop.

Mashaba said the City would not leave any stone unturned when dealing with criminal activities within its area of jurisdiction.

“We will continue to intensify our crime prevention operations at bad and hijacked properties with the assistance of the SAPS and other law enforcement agencies.

“It is essential that we bring back the rule of law in our City and take it back from the criminal elements‚” Mashaba said.

“We are committed to ensuring that this City becomes a prosperous and inclusive place for our people to live work and play.”