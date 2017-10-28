South Africa

Fisherman missing in Vaal Dam

28 October 2017 - 16:51 By Timeslive
The Vaal Dam. File photo.
Image: Alon Skuy

The search is continuing for a fisherman who has been reported missing in the Vaal Dam since Friday night after strong winds of up to 50 knots were experienced in the area.

Dirk Manten‚ the National Sea Rescue Institute’s Vaal Dam station commander‚ said a canoe and a lifejacket believed to belong to the man‚ had been recovered about 9km north west of a campsite near Oranjeville on the dam’s southern banks‚ but a search had yielded no sign of the missing man.

“NSRI and police continued to conduct an extensive search operation and after no sign of the missing man was found a police dive unit have taken over a search operation and police have opened an investigation‚” he said.

Two other men in canoes who were also reported to be missing in the area had been found and were safe‚ he added.

