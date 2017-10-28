A 40-year-old Eastern Cape man shot dead his three young children before turning the gun on himself on Saturday morning.

The incident‚ which left the community of Cawa village near Mqanduli reeling from shock‚ happened in the early hours of the morning.

Police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Mzukisi Fatyela said all the victims were shot in the upper body.

“Each victim sustained a single bullet wound to the chest‚” said Fatyela.

The children’s ages range from one to eight years.

The man’s motive for killing his three children and himself is unknown.

Fatyela said that three counts of murder and an inquest had been opened.