South Africa

Mpumalanga police foil cash-in-transit heist

28 October 2017 - 14:17 By Timeslive
SAPS vehicle. File photo.
SAPS vehicle. File photo.
Image: Reuben Goldberg

Mpumalanga police foiled an apparent planned cash-in-transit heist on Saturday morning.

Police spokesman Colonel Mtsholi Bhembe said in the early hours of Saturday members of the South African Police Service Mpumalanga Tracking Team had received intelligence about a syndicate that was planning to stage a cash-in-transit (CIT) heist within the Witbank area and they swiftly responded.

“At the identified house‚ they discovered two vehicles fitting the description of the ones that had been hijacked in the Gauteng province. These vehicles‚ both Volkswagen Polos‚ one a TSI Silver in colour and the other a black model were apparently going to be utilised as getaway cars after the heist would have been carried out

“Further investigation within the premises led the police to discover a route schedule list that CIT vehicles in the area were utilising. A 35-year-old man believed to be the owner of the house was arrested and will appear at the Witbank Magistrate’s Court soon‚ facing an array of charges‚ among them: car hijacking and possession of stolen motor vehicles. Police investigations continue‚” Bhembe said.

The Provincial Commissioner of the police in Mpumalanga‚ Lieutenant-General Mondli Zuma was elated at these developments and urged the men and women in blue “to soldier on‚ creating a safe and secure environment for the inhabitants of the province”.

Most read

  1. Slave set to replace colonial warrior at the heart of UCT South Africa
  2. Sam Meyiwa giving up hope that his son's killers will be found South Africa
  3. Another two Kutama Sinthumule escapees rearrested South Africa
  4. Mpumalanga police foil cash-in-transit heist South Africa
  5. UJ’s new online degree programmes at forefront of innovation South Africa

Latest Videos

Murdered farmer’s friend issues heartfelt plea for public support
Creepy clowns, zombies, spooks - Halloween hits South Africa
X