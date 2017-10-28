On Saturday‚ the elder Meyiwa cut a tired figure‚ a dark suit hanging loose on his shoulders as he stood in the driveway of his Umlazi‚ Durban‚ home.

“I am so tired and I am slowly losing hope‚” he said.

“My son was someone who was loved in South Africa and across the world. Nothing is happening regarding Senzo's things…everything [the investigation into his death] is on hold‚” he said.

And while Meyiwa’s family remained in turmoil‚ he said‚ his son’s killers walked free.

“So we are here today to pray about that…that God might help us undo all the knots‚ so that his killers come to light and for all his money to be released‚” he said.

“There are a lot of people that I trusted. I met with Phahlane [former national police commissioner]‚ and now I have met with Mbalula about what has been happening… There was a heist at OR Tambo and money was stolen and though nobody was killed‚ within days they were caught‚” Meyiwa said.

On top of criticism for the police‚ Meyiwa said that he had been spurned by his son’s former Club‚ Orlando Pirates.

“Senzo was a hard worker at Orlando Pirates and now they are disappointing him and aren’t doing the right thing and I don’t know why.

“The chair is always promising me to fix his things and nothing is happening‚” he added.