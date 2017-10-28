After humiliation that lasted for almost two centuries‚ Sarah Bartmann could soon be honoured by the University of Cape Town.

The university’s prominent Jameson Memorial Hall could be named after the so-called “Hottentot Venus” by the end of the year.

Royston Pillay‚ secretary to the UCT council‚ said in a statement that the renaming initiative started in 2015‚ and in the interim the building — scene of graduations and other large communal events — is called simply Memorial Hall.

The motivation submitted to the naming of buildings committee hinges on the inhumane treatment of the enslaved Khoi woman when she was taken to Europe in 1814 for exhibition.

“Sarah’s story is a victory over colonialism‚ is a reminder that she suffered as black woman‚ a poor woman and because she was a woman‚” the motivation reads.