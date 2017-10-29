Four learners were killed in a car accident in Greytown in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands on Saturday.

KwaZulu-Natal education spokesman Kwazi Mthethwa said details about the accident as well as the learners had not yet been established.

KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Mthandeni Dlungwana has sent his heartfelt condolences to the families‚ friends‚ and the affected schools of the deceased.