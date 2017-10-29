Doing everything she can to stay alive and protect her immune system‚ 29-year-old Megan Hunter didn't expect to be openly mocked and laughed at‚ just because she was wearing a mask.

Johannesburg resident Hunter looks healthy but has severe Myasthenia Gravis‚ an autoimmune disease in which the body attacks the connection between nerves and muscles. Her medications weaken her immune system so she needs to wear a mask in public to reduce her exposure to germs.

She occasionally uses a cane‚ a hint something may be wrong‚ but people still stare at her.

The 29-year-old recently posted about wearing her mask in public: "As I was waiting in the queue at pharmacy‚ the young girl in front of me turned around‚ looked at me & started to laugh. She then turned to her mother/older sister & said: 'you have to see the girl behind us wearing a crazy mask. What does she think this is?'