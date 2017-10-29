South Africa

Price of petrol to rise again in November

29 October 2017 - 17:53 By Timeslive
Some welcome relief for consumers is that the price of petrol will only increase by 4 cents per litre next week‚ the Department of Energy has announced.

The price of diesel will increase by between 23c and 27c a litre‚ while illuminating paraffin will go up by 21c/l. The retail price of LP Gas will increase by 17c/kg.

The department attributed the moderate rise in the petrol price to the rand weakening against the US dollar on average during the period under review – from R13.13 to R13.62 – and a slight increase in the average Brent Crude oil price.

The fuel price increase was cushioned by an over-recovery of about 17c/l owing to a decrease in the average price of petrol during the period.

The petrol price increase will come into effect on Wednesday.

