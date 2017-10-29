South Africa

SA claims another title – world’s largest gathering of dogs with bandanas

29 October 2017 - 15:02 By Timeslive
Hundreds of dogs gathered from across Gauteng on The Big Red Barn Farm to break a world record.
Image: dotsure.co.za

South Africa has laid claim to another Guinness world record title – this time for the largest ever gathering of dogs wearing bandanas.

With 765 dogs in total from across Gauteng descending on the on The Big Red Barn Farm Venue in Pretoria‚ it pipped the previous record established in Canberra‚ Australia‚ in 2015 by a whisker – or single dog to be more precise.

Organised by pet insurer dotsure.co.za‚ the event also raised R50‚000 in aid of the Animal Anti-Cruelty League in Johannesburg.

