Minister of Agriculture‚ Forestry and Fisheries Senzeni Zokwana says the #BlackMonday farmers protests were "not an attack on government".

Speaking in Durban on Monday at the 3rd Africa-Wide Agricultural Extension conference‚ a multi-stakeholder forum aimed at implementing smart climate agricultural initiatives in light of the effects of climate change‚ he said: "I hope beyond this march we will be calling its leaders to meet. We are saying to them let us not politicise this matter."

The minster went on to say "criminals do not belong to politics‚ they belong to themselves" and urged government departments and farmers associations to work together to isolate criminals.

