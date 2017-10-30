South Africa

Agriculture minister urges farmers not to politicise killings

30 October 2017 - 16:12 By Lwandile Bhengu And Suthentira Govender
Protesters against farm murders on their way to Greenpoint in Cape Town on Monday morning.
Protesters against farm murders on their way to Greenpoint in Cape Town on Monday morning.
Image: Anthony Molyneaux

Minister of Agriculture‚ Forestry and Fisheries Senzeni Zokwana says the #BlackMonday farmers protests were "not an attack on government".

Speaking in Durban on Monday at the 3rd Africa-Wide Agricultural Extension conference‚ a multi-stakeholder forum aimed at implementing smart climate agricultural initiatives in light of the effects of climate change‚ he said: "I hope beyond this march we will be calling its leaders to meet. We are saying to them let us not politicise this matter."

The minster went on to say "criminals do not belong to politics‚ they belong to themselves" and urged government departments and farmers associations to work together to isolate criminals.

WATCH | #BlackMonday protests against farm murders gain momentum

Meanwhile sugar farmers in northern KZN who didn't participate in the protest‚ said they supported the campaign.

Sugarcane farmer Roy Nohari‚ a member of the Tongaat Mill Group‚ said while they were unable to get to Estcourt‚ many of their members wore black in solidarity with the campaign.

"There have been at least two murders in the farming community on the North Coast. We are constantly on the lookout for criminals and are particularly vulnerable to attacks because we are isolated."

Nohari said many of the farmers hired private security companies to protect themselves yet they still didn't feel safe.

Another KwaDukuza sugarcane farmer‚ who asked not to be named‚ said he supported the campaign and that it was not only aimed at preventing attacks on white farmers.

Grade 12 learners delayed by farmers’ protests still allowed to write exams

Grade 12 learners in Gauteng who arrived late for their examinations on Monday because of the protests against farm killings were still allowed to ...
News
3 hours ago

"We live and work very far from where the action took place today‚ but we supported the campaign because we are all at risk irrespective of your colour. It's very important to us because we all collectively are responsible for food security in this country. These rampant farm attacks are senseless and in the end it harms everybody. If we go out of business‚ who will be responsible for farming the crops and providing the livestock?"

Former farmer Madhun Sobram Sing‚ a councillor in KwaDukuza‚ gave up farming after an attack.

"Government is doing very little with the ongoing farm attacks. Food security and livelihood of farmers is threatened. To push out farmers would cost the country dearly in the long term. I left farming because the safety of my family is of paramount importance."

READ MORE:

'He was our everything'‚ says #BlackMonday widow

“He was our breadwinner‚ he was our everything and they destroyed that for us. Our lives came to a halt‚ a shocking halt.”
News
4 hours ago

Farmer killed as thousands march against farm attacks

A smallscale farmer was murdered on Monday as thousands across South Africa marched to raise awareness about the scourge of crime affecting those ...
News
4 hours ago

#BlackMonday the biggest protest ever against farm murders: Afriforum

Thousands of people across the country took to the streets on Monday to take part in what civic group Afriforum described as the biggest protest ever ...
News
5 hours ago

#BlackMonday protesters hurt when truck crashes into vehicles

Three people were injured this morning following a 13-vehicle collision on the N4‚ approximately 5km outside of Middleburg in Mpumalanga‚ paramedics ...
News
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. Jabula Plant Hire denies its truck ploughed into #BlackMonday protest South Africa
  2. Esidimeni NGO drew grants from dead patients South Africa
  3. #BlackMonday reopens wounds of father's farm killing South Africa
  4. House robbery in Klapmuts not farm attack South Africa
  5. UJ’s new online degree programmes at forefront of innovation South Africa

Latest Videos

#BlackMonday protests against farm murders gain momentum
Quickfire: Dumisani Dlamini gets philosophical
X