Three people were injured on Monday when a truck ploughed into their vehicles on the N4 in Mpumalanga during a #BlackMonday motorcade protest action against farm attacks.

The accident occurred as thousands across the country took to the highways and cities to protest over the perceived increase in attacks on farmers and farm workers.

ER24 said its paramedics‚ along with other services‚ arrived on the scene of the 13-vehicle collision on the N4‚ approximately 5km outside of Middleburg‚ at approximately 10.40am.

"Ten vehicles and three trucks were completely blocking the entire one side of the road. Several vehicles were found overturned on the grassy embankment‚" said ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring.

"... Two people were found to have sustained serious injuries while one other had only moderate injuries‚" the emergency service spokesman said in a statement.

After being treated on scene‚ the injured were transported to a nearby hospital in Middelburg for further treatment.

"It is understood that a driver of a truck apparently lost control‚ causing the vehicle to crash into several others during an apparent protest action. Local authorities will be investigating this matter further‚" Meiring added.

Ian Cameron‚ community safety head of the civil rights group‚ AfriForum‚ said his information was that two farmers were injured.

"It appears as though the truck driver lost control of his vehicle as he tried to avoid cars which were driving slowly along the N4 as part of the national protest‚" said Cameron.

According to pictures posted on social media groups‚ the truck belonged to Jabula Plant Hire CC‚ a company based in Heidelburg.

A company official told TimesLIVE they were aware of the incident but were yet to get details on how it all happened.

The road was closed off to motorists as efforts to treat the injured and clear the road were under way.

