Thousands of scientists‚ policy makers and world leaders have descended on Cape Town‚ as it hosts the International Population Conference for the first time.

“This event is held every four years‚” Stats SA revealed in a press statement‚ “and this is the first time that it is coming to sub-Saharan African soil in its 89-year history‚ following Stats SA’s successful bid to host.”

Youth unemployment‚ migration‚ demographic transition‚ HIV/AIDS and other sexually transmitted diseases are some of the topics to be discussed during the conference‚ which started on Sunday and is hosted by the International Union for the Scientific Study of Population (IUSSP).

Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe‚ who will attend the conference‚ said he hoped that the “robust discussions and knowledge sharing” would “yield measurable development around the population challenges in different parts of the world‚ particularly in the diaspora”.

“The success of these engagements will be reflected through implementable action plans that will drive development of our populations and societies‚” said Radebe.

Statistician-General Dr Phali Lehohla said that South Africa was ranked among countries with a medium human development index according to the UN Development Index Report.

“We can only hope that the outcomes of the conference will assist with the accelerated implementation of development programmes that will facilitate an upward trend in South Africa‚” said Lehohla.

“The prospect of a demographic dividend remains elusive for South Africa‚ as our population structure continues to change. The session that will engage on the demographic dividend will provide significant insight to navigate efforts towards meaningful programmes to minimise the impact of the missed opportunity‚” he said.