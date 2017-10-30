Decapitated body possibly that of missing Cape Town businessman
A prominent Cape Town businessman is thought to have been kidnapped and decapitated.
Colleagues close to Infovest CEO‚ Robin Kemper‚ 50‚ told TimesLIVE that although official confirmation had not come from police‚ information they had confirmed that Kemper had been murdered.
On Monday the SA Police Service said that the body of decapitated man had been discovered on Friday‚ but would not confirm if it was Kemper.
"The family are just waiting for the official details for the death certificate‚" said long-time friend of Kemper and family spokesperson Justin Wheatley.
"They are distraught but they are a tight unit and have friends for support. We are reluctant to divulge any more information because we want a proper prosecution [of those responsible]."
Kemper‚ who was married and had two biological children and two step children‚ was reported missing by his wife on Tuesday evening.
Police spokesperson FC van Wyk‚ said that following the report a police investigation led to the arrest of two suspects - a 47-year-old male and a 32-year-old female - who were detained and charged with kidnapping.
"Further information was received regarding a decapitated body of a male found under a bridge at Touwsriver on [Friday] at around 11am‚" Van Wyk said.
"The two suspects can be linked to the missing person‚ kidnapping and disappearance of the victim."
CEO of Statpro South Africa Graig Arenhold said that Kemper's death came as a massive shock.
"He had an impeccable nature and not many enemies‚" Arenhold‚ who was mentored by Kemper‚ said.
"This is completely out of context [for him]."
Van Wyk said the suspects were due to appear in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of kidnapping.
Kemper founded a number of businesses in South Africa‚ including SmacSoft‚ which was listed on the JSE before being bought by a company listed on the London Stock Exchange.
