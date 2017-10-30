Decapitated body possibly that of missing Cape Town businessman

A prominent Cape Town businessman is thought to have been kidnapped and decapitated.

Colleagues close to Infovest CEO‚ Robin Kemper‚ 50‚ told TimesLIVE that although official confirmation had not come from police‚ information they had confirmed that Kemper had been murdered.

On Monday the SA Police Service said that the body of decapitated man had been discovered on Friday‚ but would not confirm if it was Kemper.

"The family are just waiting for the official details for the death certificate‚" said long-time friend of Kemper and family spokesperson Justin Wheatley.

"They are distraught but they are a tight unit and have friends for support. We are reluctant to divulge any more information because we want a proper prosecution [of those responsible]."