“Don’t kill the hand that feeds you.” That’s the plea from more than 300 KwaZulu-Natal farmers and workers‚ who joined the nationwide #BlackMonday campaign in protest against farm attacks.

Combine harvesters‚ tractors and bakkies – some displaying signs saying “Stop farm murders” or“Don’t kill the hand that feed you” – caused a traffic jam along the N3 near Bergville and Estcourt in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands on Monday morning.

The farmers‚ wearing black and hailing from the areas around Bergville‚ Estcourt‚ Himeville‚ Colenso and Ladysmith‚ drove in convoy along the R74 and onto the N3 toward Johannesburg‚ as part of a series of demonstrations taking place around the country.

