Fashion firm scales up with the big fish

Fish skin has gone from being waste material to a fresh look in the South African fashion industry, doubling as one company's backup plan to avert retrenchments.

Mossel Bay company Ocean Hide produces shoes, bowties and wallets from innovative and ecofriendly fish skin.

The company, part of the Afrishore Shipping stable, was established to try to avoid retrenchments caused by the global downturn in the oil and gas industry.

Ocean Hide has been operating for 18 months.

Afrishore CEO Shirley Schmidt, said: "We stumbled upon a YouTube clip depicting consumers in London failing to guess the material used in a stunning pair of sneakers. The answer caught all by surprise as it was fish.

"This set us on a path of research and development as our town of Mossel Bay is right at the sea and has ostriches, as well as a leather tannery.

"The recycling of waste products has been one of our quality policy statements."

Schmidt said it was the company's dream to see skills transferred and to establish a local factory.

"It was a huge struggle. It took a few steps forward and many backwards as the fish skins often turned into glue.

"This nurtured a culture of perseverance. It is important to produce quality goods and we had to find designers and manufacturers to make quality examples," she said.

And, no, the fashion products do not smell like fish.

"The reaction has been overwhelming and many people wonder if the leather smells like fish.

"The tanning process results in a product which feels and smells like traditional leather. The public are well aware of recycling and it appeals to their moral conscience," she said.

Ocean Hide showcased its items at the SA Fashion Week Trade Show in Sandton.

"Currently, we have a recognised shoe manufacturer on board. High-end quality and designs have been set, combining the use of fish leather and cow hide.

"The handbags are being designed by a Cape Town designer," Schmidt said.

The shoes sell for between R1,200 and R1,900. Bowties are priced at R450 and wallets sell for around R1,300.