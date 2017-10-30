Grade 12 learners in Gauteng who arrived late for their examinations on Monday because of the protests against farm killings were still allowed to write them.

“All learners who arrived late were allowed into examination rooms at different centres in Tshwane and Sedibeng areas‚ even those who accessed centres beyond the one hour cut-off time‚” the Gauteng education department said in a statement.

It said it expected minimal exceptional cases of learners who might have missed their paper.

The department said some learners were also allowed to write at alternative centres.

“It is in our best interest not to disadvantage our learners for the unfortunate eventuality which is beyond their control. It is regrettable that they had to write this important paper under this tormenting condition‚” Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said.

