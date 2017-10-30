Police have been called to the offices of the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSIRA) in the Johannesburg city centre‚ after protesting security guards blocked the entrance on Monday morning.

The guards are members of the African Security Congress (ASC)‚ a political organisation formed by security guards themselves.

Teboho Motloung‚ the president of the ASC‚ said the march was organised to make the call for security guards to be directly employed by the state‚ instead of the private sector‚ which they allege exploits them.

“The main objective of this protest is for the security industry to be moved from private sector to public sector and be totally owned by the state. We get trained by private security companies and get certificates. After paying for that certificate‚ we still have to pay PSIRA a fee every month‚ and we don’t know what the fee is for. We have asked so many times what the fee is for‚ and PSIRA has failed to explain‚” Motloung said.