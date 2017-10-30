Kuga owners enraged by bills worth thousands after safety recall

Ford has enraged customers who have been billed for repairs on their problematic luxury Kuga SUVs.

The bills are for repairs to components affected by the safety recall announced earlier this year after Kugas began catching fire suddenly.

Kuga owners are being told about the bills only once they return the courtesy cars Ford dealerships loan them while their cars are being repaired.

For Swaziland-based doctor Augustine Ezeogu the bill came as more than a surprise.

"My car was with my dealership for more than a year. They have given me excuse after excuse why it was taking so long to repair."

He thought his nightmare was over when his dealership contacted him to say that his Kuga had finally been repaired, but then he got a R37,000 bill.