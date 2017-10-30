South Africa

KZN farmers block roads in support of #BlackMonday

30 October 2017 - 10:26 By Yasantha Naidoo
About 250 farmers from the areas around Bergville‚ Estcourt‚ Himeville‚ Colenso and Ladysmith‚ wearing shorts and black shirts‚ drove in a convoy along the R74 and onto the N3 toward Johannesburg as part of the #BlackMonday protest.
Image: Angus Braithwaite ( Bergville Farmers association )

Combine harvesters‚ tractors and bakkies caused a traffic snarl along the N3 near Bergville and Estcourt in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands on Monday morning‚ as farmers drove home their protest against farm murders in the country.

Kobus Botha from the Winterton Farmers Assocation‚ who co-ordinated the KZN arm of the nationwide protest‚ said that 174 vehicles participated.

A farmer who asked not to be named said: "This protest is to show enough is enough. We just want a country with law and order – is that too much to ask?"

