Combine harvesters‚ tractors and bakkies caused a traffic snarl along the N3 near Bergville and Estcourt in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands on Monday morning‚ as farmers drove home their protest against farm murders in the country.

About 250 farmers from the areas around Bergville‚ Estcourt‚ Himeville‚ Colenso and Ladysmith‚ wearing shorts and black shirts‚ drove in a convoy along the R74 and onto the N3 toward Johannesburg as part of the #BlackMonday protest.

Kobus Botha from the Winterton Farmers Assocation‚ who co-ordinated the KZN arm of the nationwide protest‚ said that 174 vehicles participated.

A farmer who asked not to be named said: "This protest is to show enough is enough. We just want a country with law and order – is that too much to ask?"