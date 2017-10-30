Advocates in the Life Esidimeni hearings testified on Monday that they do not know where former Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu is‚ and have asked her lawyers to reveal her address‚ so that they can subpoena her.

City Press initially reported that Mahlangu was at the London School of Economics‚ but the university confirmed to the Mail and Guardian's Bhekisisa Centre that Mahlangu is not registered there.

Mahlangu led the project to close down Life Esidimeni‚ despite warnings from psychiatrists‚ civil society and families not to‚ and more than 118 psychiatric patients had died by February this year .

Arbitration hearing Judge Dikgang Moseneke said that Mahlangu and two other officials who led the project‚ Makgoba Manamela and Barney Selebano‚ have no choice but to appear at the hearings.