More than 5‚500 medical negligence claims have been made against the health department since 2014‚ says Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi.

And the number grows each year.

In response to a parliamentary question by DA MP Anchen Dreyer‚ Motsoaledi said that 1‚562 claims had been made in the 2014/15 year‚ 1‚732 in 2015/16 and 1‚934 in 2016/17. So far in the current financial year‚ 360 claims had been lodged.

In 2014/15‚ Motsoaledi said his department paid R391.32-million in medico-legal claims. The Eastern Cape had the biggest number of claims in that year‚ with 450‚ while Gauteng had the highest monetary value in claims with 396 claims‚ totalling R154-million.

The most common reasons for claims included maternity and obstetric claims‚ as well as orthopaedic and cerebral palsy claims.