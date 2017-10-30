Airports Company South Africa hope to fast-track security projects at Cape Town International Airport following a shootout nearly two weeks ago.

Licence-plate recognition‚ additional CCTV cameras and a specialised canine unit were among initiatives ACSA wants to implement at the airport soon‚ with the help of the South African Police Service (SAPS).

The two entities are working together to study measures and initiatives recently implemented at OR Tambo International Airport in Gauteng‚ where a number of robberies and other contact crimes have taken place in the past year.

"While the circumstances are not identical‚ some of these [initiatives] could be implemented at CT International‚" said ACSA spokesperson Deidre Davids.

"We are considering accelerating the implementation of some of our planned projects. These include landside infrastructure improvements [to booms and fencing] and additional staff deployment.''

Davids said that although SAPS was responsible for security at the national key point according to the Airports Company Act‚ the two would collaborate to develop a jointly executed security action plan.

"Management engages frequently with airport stakeholders on a range of operational and other matters‚" Davids said.

"These stakeholders included other security agencies‚ local‚ provincial and national government‚ airlines‚ tourism bodies‚ contractors and suppliers."

Security at the airport came under the spotlight this month‚ when alleged Cape Town gang boss Jerome Booysen was the target of a shooting at the airport entrance.

Booysen and another person were both injured.

Cape Town is set to welcome thousands of tourists over the next few months‚ with many arriving through the airport.