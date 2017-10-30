A 46-year-old Chatsworth‚ Durban‚ policeman and his 50-year-old accomplice have been arrested for allegedly selling off police equipment to criminals‚ the Hawks said. They were arrested in an undercover operation.

Hawks KwaZulu-Natal spokesman Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said their Anti-Corruption Task Team “worked” with the duo posing as criminals and managed to purchase lots of ammunition‚ bullet proof vests‚ paper sprays‚ firearm magazines and police uniform.

The pair were arrested on Friday. They were scheduled to appear before the Durban Regional Court on a charge of corruption on Monday.