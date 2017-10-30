South Africa

Policeman bust for selling SAPS gear‚ ammunition to criminals

30 October 2017 - 14:57 By Timeslive
Image: iStock

A 46-year-old Chatsworth‚ Durban‚ policeman and his 50-year-old accomplice have been arrested for allegedly selling off police equipment to criminals‚ the Hawks said. They were arrested in an undercover operation.

Hawks KwaZulu-Natal spokesman Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said their Anti-Corruption Task Team “worked” with the duo posing as criminals and managed to purchase lots of ammunition‚ bullet proof vests‚ paper sprays‚ firearm magazines and police uniform.

The pair were arrested on Friday. They were scheduled to appear before the Durban Regional Court on a charge of corruption on Monday.

Most read

  1. Investigate liquor board‚ DA urges Maile South Africa
  2. More than 5‚500 medical negligence claims against the state since 2014 South Africa
  3. Grade 12 learners delayed by farmers’ protests still allowed to write exams South Africa
  4. 'He was our everything'‚ says #BlackMonday widow South Africa
  5. UJ’s new online degree programmes at forefront of innovation South Africa

Latest Videos

#BlackMonday protests against farm murders gain momentum
Quickfire: Dumisani Dlamini gets philosophical
X