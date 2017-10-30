Rapists get off easy: Report cites incompetence in investigating sex crimes

Copper thieves are more likely to be convicted in South Africa than rapists.

And in Gauteng and the Free State, many rapists are receiving a suspended sentence instead of imprisonment.

This is despite the law specifying that the minimum sentence for rape is 10 years in prison if there are no extenuating circumstances.

The 2016-2017 annual report of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) shows a 91.8% conviction rate for copper theft.

But a report titled Rape Justice in South Africa, by the Medical Research Council on behalf of the NPA, reveals that only 8% of rapists brought to court are convicted.

The document, which was presented to police and prosecutors, shows dismal failings by both groups in interviewing rape survivors, and tracing, arresting and prosecuting suspects.

The research - the first of its kind in South Africa with national coverage - examined 3952 rape cases reported in 2012.

The research report states that 94% of those raped were women, 46% were children and 4.9% were disabled. Almost two-thirds of the perpetrators (64%) were known to the victim.

The study looked at reasons for rape cases being abandoned during their progress through the criminal justice system. The intention is to use the information to strengthen investigations, prosecutions and case adjudication.

The research found that:

1264 adult perpetrators had previous convictions, 5% for rape;

The police visited only 53% of crime scenes;

In 50% of cases in which there were witnesses, no witness statements were taken;

42.2% of cases did not result in an arrest;

In 23% of the adult rape cases, evidence-collection kits were not sent to the police forensic science laboratories; and

In 17% of cases no statement by the rape survivor was taken.

Rachel Jewkes, the Medical Research Council's executive scientist for research strategy, said some of the adult rape evidence kits had been kept by investigators for up to three years without being sent to forensic laboratories, "which is against national police instructions".