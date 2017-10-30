While a Johannesburg couple claims that it was robbed by a five-man gang while watching a movie at the Ster-Kinekor cinema at The Zone in Rosebank‚ the movie company has released a statement contradicting some of the couple's claims.

"Our investigation so far has found that it was not a group of people‚ but rather one individual who stole the customer’s belongings‚" Ster-Kinekor said in a statement.

News of the attack went viral on social media after the couple shared a post on their ordeal.

"Was robbed during a movie at The Zone Rosebank. No security or management present to help‚" the woman wrote on her Facebook page.

". . . Be careful‚ and protect each other out there. It’s a scary world we live in‚" she said.

A social media post attributed to her fiancé which was shared on Twitter asserts they were seated when the gang pounced.

Ster-Kinekor took to their social media pages where they said the safety of their staff and customers remained a priority.