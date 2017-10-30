On Monday‚ more than any other day‚ the blank canvas that is Henri van Breda’s face was coloured in with anxiety.

He sat in the dock with reddened cheeks looking nervous and haunted - but at the same time drained as if the last fifty plus days in court have pulled the life force from him.

It is not surprising given the turn of events: while a long parade of witnesses have testified against him‚ and a small handful in his favour‚ he has worn a poker face‚ a sullen face‚ an amused face when shards of humour have broken through‚ and has also on occasion shed some tears. He has fiddled incessantly with his ring and pen‚ and has even dozed off when proceedings have become boring.

The public‚ however‚ has not actually heard him speak.

