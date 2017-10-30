South Africa

What a wretched weekend for racists

Two incidents in Gauteng motivated by sheer nastiness

30 October 2017 - 06:38 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
Two separate incidents of racism caused upset, one resulting in The Cyril Ramaphosa Education Trust withdrawing its bursary sponsorship for a University of Pretoria student. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

A woman is pursuing criminal charges after she was allegedly attacked by two white men in a road rage incident in Centurion in Gauteng on Saturday.

"I am more saddened by the violence against me than the fact that it was a racial attack," said Precious Dinake, who alleged that one of the men punched her in the face.

"I was driving slowly because there was traffic. Then the car behind me was trying to bully me off the lane but I could not move because there was traffic. So I continued to move slowly when he hooted and started bumping my car from the back deliberately.

"They finally managed to overtake me and drove in front of me, scratching the car on the side. They then stopped their car, came out and headed towards me. They banged on my windows and were shouting at me. I came out because I wanted to take pictures of their car and so forth. While I was taking a video this man threw my phone on the ground - it's smashed now - and then he punched me on the face," Dinake said.

Dinake said she would open a case of malicious damage to property and of
hit-and-run.

The Cyril Ramaphosa Education Trust has withdrawn its bursary sponsorship for a University of Pretoria student depicted in a derogatory video shared on social media at the weekend.

She is one of two students suspended by the university, pending a disciplinary hearing. The video showed them using the K-word in a conversation in which one claimed that a black person had stolen her phone.

