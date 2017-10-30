What a wretched weekend for racists

A woman is pursuing criminal charges after she was allegedly attacked by two white men in a road rage incident in Centurion in Gauteng on Saturday.

"I am more saddened by the violence against me than the fact that it was a racial attack," said Precious Dinake, who alleged that one of the men punched her in the face.

"I was driving slowly because there was traffic. Then the car behind me was trying to bully me off the lane but I could not move because there was traffic. So I continued to move slowly when he hooted and started bumping my car from the back deliberately.